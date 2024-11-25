Wiz Khalifa Yells At Fan For Throwing Money On Stage: 'I'm Not No Stripper'

Thailand's Rolling Loud Music Festival was an immense success, featuring exciting performances from hip-hop acts like Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne, and A$AP Rocky.

However, the weekend certainly did not go down without some drama. While rapper Wiz Khalifa made an on-stage appearance during an after-party at Pattaya's Club 808, one fan wanted to show his appreciation for the exclusive "Black & Yellow" performance by throwing many dollars on stage.

Khalifa did not find the gesture flattering in the slightest, calling the fan out on stage. "I want t o show love to everybody, but there's one person I need to talk to. This guy right here, stop throwing money on stage. I'm not no stripper" he scolded, adding, "You throw money at dancers, you don't throw money at Wiz Khalifa."

#WizKhalifa had to get a flossin' fan out in Thailand back to solid ground -- after the guy confused his performance for an exotic peep show ... and made it rain cash money all over the stage!!! https://t.co/n8kX3qfyCK (🎥: Nicolai Heberling) pic.twitter.com/KJ3RhVrj8X — TMZ (@TMZ) November 25, 2024

The excited fan promptly apologized for the ordeal, while Khalifa returned his money. Though it seemed to be a matter of different cultural customs, Khalifa found it to be deeply offensive, insinuating he was in need of financial assistance.

Luckily, his set during the festival was memorable enough to surpass the drama. He performed his sentimental track "See You Again," paying tribute to fallen artists like XXXTentacion, DMX, Juice WRLD, and Mac Miller.

Wiz Khalifa performed "See You Again" at Rolling Loud Thailand and paid tribute to XXXTentacion, DMX, Juice WRLD, Mac Miller and many more people who unfortunately passed away pic.twitter.com/PQpuqweQ2J — AtiOfficial (@atiofficial_) November 24, 2024

This wouldn't be the first time Khalifa has run into some trouble overseas. The 37-year-old rapper made headlines after smoking a joint onstage at the Beach, Please! festival in Costinesti, Romania. Romanian laws strictly prohibit the recreational and medical use of marijuana, prompting the rapper to be arrested following his performance.

Though he was soon let go, prosecutors from the country's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) finalized the investigation and indicted the rapper, charging him with possession of 18.53 grams of cannabis.