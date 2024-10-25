Lady Gaga's 'Disease' Takes Social Media By Storm As Fans Crown It 'Song of the Year'

Lady Gaga has released her latest song, "Disease," the first single from her much-awaited seventh album.

The song leads with a powerful message of being the remedy for a partner's illnesses.

According to the song's chorus, "I could play the doctor, I can cure your disease / If you were a sinner, I could make you believe / Lay you down like one, two, three."

"Eyes roll back in ecstasy / I can smell your sickness, I can cure ya (Cure) / Cure your disease."

lady gaga for disease. pic.twitter.com/g5mtEWPNOy — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) October 25, 2024

Fans have been swept away by the song's infectious energy, flooding social media platforms with accolades after Gaga's midnight release, with most users saying it's the "song of the year."

@Gaby_Ga0 wrote on X, "Not because I'm a Lady Gaga fan, but #DISEASE is without a doubt the song of the year. It's so fresh and new. It's nothing like any other song released this year, and that's what I love about Lady Gaga, she's creative and reinvents herself!"

I’m not exaggerating when I say that lady gaga’s new single is fucking SONG OF THE YEAR — o (@BumpDrunk) October 25, 2024

@jaemriana also said on the platform, "new lady gaga song is absolutely everything i genuinely mean it when i say song of the year just dropped."

YOU ARE MOTHER @ladygaga AND I STAND 10 TOES DOWN ON THAT! YOU ATE THAT NEW TRACK MOTHER pic.twitter.com/UKp3OY4R0z — KANDY MUSE (@TheKandyMuse) October 25, 2024

"The dark aura of Born This Way. The throbbing, crisp synths from ARTPOP. The elevated vocals of CHROMATICA. The industrial-tinge production from a new era. She REALLY put the GAGA on LADY," @AleksPhoenix gushed.

gaga leaving the studio after writing and producing disease pic.twitter.com/uISdtgTbI0 — lady gaga supreme (@HausOfBitchs) October 25, 2024

The latest song from the pop sensation has been described as a "return to form."

"It's sonically reminiscent of her 'Born This Way' album. Think dark dance-pop," an insider revealed to Page Six. Describing it as a fusion of dark dance-pop vibes, the album boasted chart-topping hits like the title track, "The Edge of Glory," "Marry the Night," and "Bloody Mary."

The music video for "Disease" has reportedly been meticulously choreographed, drawing similarities to "Bad Romance" and "Judas" visuals.

Lady Gaga's upcoming album is scheduled for release in February 2025.