10 Best Death Songs To Play During a Funeral

Music is an essential part of allowing us to find our way through grief, love, and the act of remembering caring souls lost. The musical selections you pick can affect the funeral's vibe and encourage a sense of tranquility and contemplation among all attendees.

Here are 10 of the best songs to play at a funeral, all chosen for their poignancy and suitability with people who are grieving.

There are songs to uplift and ballads to cry, and these songs provide comfort and tribute, which is why they all make a perfect song choice when it comes to celebrating the life and legacy of the lost.

'Tears in Heaven' - Eric Clapton

This song is one that was written after the passing of Clapton's four-year-old son, Conor, and really shows a moving part of losing someone — strumming out raw feelings about sorrow.

The lyrics inquire whether they'll see each other in heaven and reminisce on the sadness of losing such a beloved one.

This song hits close to home, making it one of the more powerful lines that appeal to many who have lost someone.

'Hallelujah' - Jeff Buckley

This cover by Buckley, with its incomparable dark-throated vocals, is one of the best known (it was originally written by Leonard Cohen).

The song deals with love, loss, and redemption in both spiritual and secular terms.

The depth of feeling and beautiful melody make it a touching tribute to someone dear to you.

'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' - Israel Kamakawiwo'ole

This version is a ukulele mashup of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "What a Wonderful World."

It carries the message of hope and dreams, making listeners feel at ease, even just for a while.

Perhaps the reason it is often a song selection for eulogizing a lost loved one is because of its comforting and jubilant quality.

'Amazing Grace' - Various Artists

Words of an old John Newton hymn sung at funerals where some spiritual hope can be found. They convey promise, redemptive power, and hope of salvation that comforts the broken-hearted.

"Amazing Grace" is a staple at many funerals for its faithfulness to timeless and universal themes.

'My Way' - Frank Sinatra

"My Way" is a song to the tune of doing it your way, celebrating a well-done life. The lyrics celebrate someone who was unique, found their way in life, or achieved great things, and therefore, a tribute to someone who lived life to the fullest.

You probably won't find a more memorable funeral song than this one, with its timeless sound and empowering message.

'Force and Spirit' - Bette Midler

"Force and Spirit" is a Thanksgiving song of sorts and is most famous for its appearance in the movie "Beaches."

It is sometimes dedicated to a late loved one who left a great impact, and a heartfelt letter with emotional sincerity makes for an even more touching tribute.

'Time To Say Goodbye' - Andrea Bocelli & Sarah Brightman

The song features an epic duet that has emerged among one of the more common songs used to say farewell.

It captures the feeling of parting with a loved one in stunningly simple but effective lyrics and a beautifully melancholy melody. The operatic style and emotional weight of the song make it a perfect farewell.

'You Raise Me Up' - Josh Groban

"You Raise Me Up" is a song of solidarity, finding strength and support in each other. It's so uplifting that it is often used at funerals.

The lyrics talk about being lifted and supported, so it is a tribute song for someone who provided strength and support.

With powerful vocals and an inspiring message, it is a comforting creed.

'Unforgettable' - Nat King Cole

This is a classic love song that shows how a loved one never really leaves you.

The lyrics portray an unforgettable person, making this a lovely tribute to someone special. It's a song with words from the heart.

'I'll Be Missing You' - Puff Daddy feat Faith Evans & 112

This song remembers the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. and speaks to deep loss. The lyrics are about missing a loved one and remembering them fondly — something everyone who has lost someone can relate to.

The message in this one is relatable; its musical delivery with as much emotion makes it a powerful tribute.