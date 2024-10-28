Dua Lipa Says She Wants to Collaborate With LE SSERAFIM: 'It Would Be Very Fun'

The worlds of Dua Lipa's fans and LE SSERAFIM's FEARNOTs have collided following the former's revelation of wanting to work with the K-pop girl group.

Korean news outlet MyDaily released an exclusive interview featuring the "Dance The Night" hitmaker. According to the interview on October 28, the outlet engaged Dua Lipa in various topics such as her challenges, latest activities, and many more.

However, it also inquired if the singer had any potential collaborations in her mind. Dua Lipa garnered a lot of love for her previous work with K-pop act BLACKPINK on the 2018 hit "Kiss and Make Up," as well as Hwasa, whom Dua Lipa joined forces with for "Physical" in 2020.

"As a fan, I was really interested in the music of BLACKPINK and Hwasa. I thought 'Kiss and Make Up' was the perfect song for BLACKPINK to sing. I was very lucky that they actually agreed to it."

Dua Lipa also mentioned that "it would be very fun" to work with LE SSERAFIM, which fueled her expectations for possible collaborations in the future.

Dua Lipa will take her "Radical Optimism" tour on December 4 and 5, at the Gocheok Sky Dome, in Seoul. She also left a lovely message to her fans in Korea, "Thank you very much for your love and support, I can't wait to see you all in December."

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM – composed of members Miyawaki Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Nakamura Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae – have just won the trophy for PUSH Performance of the Year at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

The quintet is also known for releasing K-pop hits such as "FEARLESS," "ANTIFRAGILE," "UNFORGIVEN," "Perfect Night," "EASY," and "CRAZY."