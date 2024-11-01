Tupac Shakur's Death: The Wild Conspiracy Theories That Keep Fans Guessing

There are still many unanswered concerns regarding Tupac Shakur's murder, including what actually transpired and who is responsible.

Many people are still fascinated by the mystery his tragic death. With that, here are some conspiracy theories some may believe could really be true.

Snopp Dogg Could've Saved Tupac

Tupac and Suge Knight attended a boxing fight hours prior to the tragedy. After the match, Tupac and Orlando Anderson, a 21-year-old member of the Crips gang, got into a fight in the MGM Grand casino lobby with his pals.

According to Faizon Love, Tupac may have been somewhat protected from possible threats by Snoop Dogg's ties to the Crips gang.

"Pac would've been alive today had he stayed allies with Snoop and not crossed Snoop."

Love's reasoning behind his belief stems from the collaborative track he and Snoop Dogg worked on called "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted."

Seven

Supporters have pointed out that the number seven keeps resurfacing in connection to the "California Love" artist.

From the exact time of his death at 4:03 PM (4+0+3=7) to the date of his shooting on September 7 and even his birthdate of June 16 (1+6), the number connects through his story in intriguing ways.

Suge Knight Killed Tupac?

A white Cadillac pulled up beside Tupac and Knight on September 7, 1996 and somebody in the backseat began firing shots hitting Tupac. On September 13, Tupac died.

Speculations suggest Knight's potential involvement, yet no concrete evidence has been presented to support these claims.

In a separate incident in 2015, the music mogul faced murder charges for allegedly striking two individuals with his vehicle, resulting in the death of one person.

The Cremation That Never Happened

Knight revealed that he reportedly spent $3 million for Tupac's cremation immediately following his death.

The individual responsible for conducting the cremation mysteriously vanished without a trace and remains missing to this day.

Furthermore, discrepancies arose during the crematory procedures, such as Tupac's social security number not being recorded in the official death registry.

Staged Death

On this day in 1996 2Pac's album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory was released under his alias Makaveli. pic.twitter.com/yLzVqzVMDP — 2pacunlimited.eth 𓃮 (@2pacunlimited) November 5, 2022

Known by his stage name Makaveli, Tupac adopted the persona of the Italian strategist Niccolò Machiavelli, who famously faked his death.

The phrase "Am Alive K" is revealed by rearranging the letters in Makaveli, hinting at the artist's enduring presence, which is why many fans believe that Tupac is alive and in hiding somewhere out there.

The FBI Did It?

Fans widely speculate that the FBI orchestrated Tupac's death as a means to suppress the rise of "violent rap culture" during the intense West Coast vs. East Coast rap rivalry.

There is also another conspiracy theory that The Notorious B.I.G met a similar fate for the same purpose.

Never-before-seen footage of Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight leaving the MGM Grand after jumping Orlando Anderson — nephew of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis — a few hours before Tupac was fatally shot. pic.twitter.com/oq8D44iBJ6 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) October 3, 2023

Intriguing as they may be, conspiracy theories continue to spark curiosity among the masses.

Acknowledging the absence of solid proof to support these speculations is crucial. The mystery surrounding Tupac Shakur's death persists as a puzzle in the music world, prompting fans and detectives to seek a resolution.

Meanwhile, Duane Davis, also known as Keefe D, a member of the South Side Crips, had long been under suspicion by law enforcement about the shooting. Despite never facing charges initially, he openly confessed to his presence in the vehicle involved in Tupac's shooting, not only in various interviews but also in his memoir.

After 27 years, Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis has officially been charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur.



The investigation began in September 1996. pic.twitter.com/tEYulgCfuh — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 29, 2023

After the airing of the 2018 program Death Row Chronicles on BET, where Keefe D made his initial public statements regarding the shooting incident, the Las Vegas police revisited the case. They verified that it was still under investigation.

"It wasn't until 2018 that this case was reinvigorated, as additional information came to light related to this homicide, specifically Duane Davis's own admissions to his involvement in this homicide investigation that he provided to numerous different media outlets," Lieutenant Jason Johansson said at a press conference on September 29, shortly after Keefe D's arrest in 2023.

During the search of Keefe D's residence in July 2023, law enforcement officers confiscated a copy of his autobiography titled "Compton Street Legend," penned in collaboration with Yusuf Jah.

In the memoir, he wrote about confessing to shooting the music legend.