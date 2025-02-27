Diddy Accused of Forcibly Anally Raping Male Escort, Threatening Silence With TuPac Reference 'If I Can Get Pac Hit'

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is being sued by a male escort who says he was sodomized by the hip-hop mogul in a hotel room. Inspection Report at the Manhattan hotel Inspection Report where he allegedly assaulted the man.

According to PEOPLE, the lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York on February 26 is just one of a growing list of legal issues facing Combs.

The man, identified as John Doe, claims the incident took place in 2012 at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City. The lawsuit states that Doe was hired to go over to meet Combs, where things reportedly took a wildly out of hand.

According to the complaint, Combs made the accuser perform "oral and penetrative sex" with a woman in the room.

Doe says he was given a water bottle and that baby oil was applied to his skin, making him feel as though he had been drugged and that he had lost control of his faculties.

The claims go on even further, with Doe claiming he was "forcibly anally raped" by Combs after he said "no" a few times. Combs repeatedly told Doe to "stop," the suit alleges, yelling "no" because he was in agony.

It also contains allegations that Combs warned Doe not to talk about the incident, saying, "You better not say a word to anybody about this. Did you hear me?" The chilling post upped the threat level with a reference to the death of rapper Tupac Shakur: If I can get Pac hit, what the fuck do you think can happen to you?"

Combs is now being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, with the criminal trial taking place on May 5. He is facing serious charges that include sex trafficking and racketeering, for which he could get life in prison if convicted.

Diddy is being sued in more than 30 different civil suits with claims related to sexual misconduct, with some of them occurring as recently as February 2025.

Tony Buzbee, a lawyer for several of the alleged victims, claimed the number of civil lawsuits against Diddy could exceed 300. However, he clarified to BBC that he expects the actual number to be between about 100 and 150.