FKA Twigs Shares Painful Realization About Abuse Amid Legal Battle With Shia LaBeouf: 'I Wasn't Special'

Singer FKA Twigs opened up about her ongoing legal battle with ex-boyfriend and former co-star Shia LaBeouf on the "Man Enough" Podcast, a special interview commemorating the last week of violence awareness month.

The British singer shared her journey coming to the painful realization that her relationship with LaBeouf was not the product of an intense connection, but rather, an abuser following through with his own patterns. "I wasn't special. It's not about me, it's about food. I'm just supply. I could have been anyone. Another young actor or singer could have walked into that room that day, it was just bad luck that I got a part in a film." This is in reference to her landing a role in his 2018 acclaimed film Honey Boy, where the two met.

@wearemanenough TW: This video contains discussions of dv. Viewer discretion is advised. In honor of the final week of #dvawarenessmonth , we’re releasing a special episode of The Man Enough podcast featuring multidisciplinary artist @FKA twigs . In this episode, she shares her story of surviving abuse and healing journey, exploring how she has found inner strength, rediscovered her identity and rebuilt trust. 🎙️Our new episode The Power of Speaking Out: FKA twigs on Healing and Accountability is available now wherever you get your podcast. If you or someone you know is experiencing dv help is available. Visit nomore.org for more info and support. @liz @Jamey Heath ♬ original sound - wearemanenough

It's been nearly four years since the musician sued LaBeouf for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. The conversation was brutally honest and vulnerable, as the artist shares the long road she took to build her way back to herself following years of alleged emotional destruction. "He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible." She has also accused LaBeouf of "egregiously evasive" legal tactics in a court statement following the actor missing a long-in-the-making deposition.

"LaBeouf's responses to written discovery in this case has been egregiously evasive and nonresponsive, which has ultimately resulted in a document production consisting of only nine pages," the filing says. "It appears that LaBeouf has something to hide, as LaBeouf has suspiciously claimed he no longer has any other responsive documents in his possession or control, as he lost or misplaced his electronic devices, or destroyed relevant information prior to the initiation of this action." By contrast, the singer-actress "has produced voluminous responsive documents and substantive written responses."

Returning back to art has fueled her withered spirit, gearing up to launch her new musical era with the release of Eusexua slated for January 24th, 2025.