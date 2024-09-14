FKA Twigs Reveals the Meaning of 'EUSEXUA': New Album Delivers a State of Bliss and Connection

FKA Twigs has officially announced her third album, "EUSEXUA."

The performer dropped a hypnotizing lead song, also titled "Eusexua," accompanied by a music video that "personally [tells fans] to quit my awful corporate job and frolick [sic] joyously."

The upcoming album, a follow-up to the 2019 "Magdalene" is set to explore physical pleasure themes. It is a celebration of the bliss that comes from connecting with others and engaging with art.

According to a press release obtained by MixMag, the meaning of "EUSEXUA" is "a state of being."

"A feeling of momentary transcendence often evoked by art, music, sex, and unity. EUSEXUA can be followed by a state of bliss and feelings of limitless possibility."

"Also used to refer to: 'The pinnacle of Human Experience'. Eusexua is the moment right before an orgasm. EUSEXUA is melding into one being with the perfect stranger you're making out with. EUSEXUA is losing track of time while losing yourself on the dance floor."

It continued, "EUSEXUA is the rush of inspiration that accompanies the birth of an idea. EUSEXUA can be many things to many people."

In addition, the term "EUSEXUA" signifies being fully immersed in oneself, present in the moment, free from technology, and connected with those nearby.

These profound moments inspired the 36-year-old British singer-songwriter's album, alongside encounters in Prague's underground techno culture and filming the horror movie "The Crow," where she portrays the role of Jesus' mother.

EUSEXUA has been my practice for the years that it has been in creation. it is my opus and truly feels like a pin at the centre of the core of my artist. EUSEXUA was birthed in chicken scratch, written on the back of my hand in a toilet at a rave in prague, ‘this room of fools WE… pic.twitter.com/u1CnmmJTmB — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) September 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Hypebae reported that the meaning of "EUSEXUA", according to Twigs, is "that feeling when you've been dancing all night and you lose seven hours to music."

"It's also if you meet somebody that you really like, and you just kiss all night, and you kiss for all hours. You lose time."

She added, "It's because of a state of EUSEXUA."

Fans on Reddit also gave their interpretation and meaning of EUSEXUA, with one person explaining, "I think she's describing the unique type of awe that we feel when we feel spiritually, physically, and sensually in sync with our own selves and with the people around us."

"It's a psychedelic kind of feeling."

They continued, "Oceanic oneness. Collective effervescence. I dabble in psychedelics and I think about this kind of thing often."

Another described the album's title as "transcendent" and "ethereal."

Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, shared that "EUSEXUA" will drop on January 24, 2025.

