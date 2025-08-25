Selena Gomez's Fiance Benny Blanco Slammed for Flaunting Expensive Blueberries: 'People Are Dying'

Music producer Benny Blanco, who is engaged to pop star Selena Gomez, sparked criticism online after posting a TikTok video in which he showed off what he described as the "biggest blueberries" he had ever seen — priced at $200 per box.

In the short clip, Blanco, 37, held up a black container with individually packaged berries and marveled at their size and taste. "Oh my God ... it's like a f---ing meal," he said. "I think the box is like, $200. That's crazy."

Social media users were quick to slam the display, calling it out of touch during a time when many are struggling with the cost of groceries. "Sir we're not rich enough to relate to this," one TikTok user wrote. Another added, "$200 is two weeks of groceries for me and my family... this is nuts."

Others mocked the producer for indulging in the luxury fruit. "This is rich rich and we're all poor poor," one commenter posted. Another wrote, "Benny. There are literally people dying."

Blanco, whose full name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, proposed to Gomez in December after nearly a year of dating. The couple, who first worked together in 2019 on the single "I Can't Get Enough," have not yet set a wedding date, citing busy schedules.

Neither Blanco nor Gomez has publicly addressed the criticism over the video.

The Wedding Buzz

Meanwhile, in recent news, Gomez called Blanco her "hubby" and shared new photos of the couple on Instagram this week, keeping attention on the pair as they continue to discuss wedding plans amid busy work schedules.

Gomez, 32, posted three Instagram Stories after Blanco's profile in Harper's Bazaar was published. In one repost she wrote "My hubby" with heart emojis; in another she captioned a candid photo of her fiancé "my world."

The posts come as the couple, who announced their engagement earlier this year, say they have not yet made detailed arrangements for a wedding. Blanco told Jake Shane on the podcast Therapuss that both have been consumed by professional commitments since the engagement.

"That's why we both need to chill. We've both been working so much," Blanco said, describing a schedule that included filming music videos, holiday commitments, promotional work and other projects. "We got engaged, and then we were filming music videos for our album...Then it's holidays. Then right after the holidays, we had to start all the promo for our stuff, do that. Then she left to film her show Only Murders [in the Building]...We're both working on so many things that we hadn't even had time to get into it, but we're so excited. I think this summer we're going to sit down and be like, 'Okay, what are we doing, hun?'"

Gomez discussed wedding planning on the same podcast, saying she is eager but practical about timing. "I am [excited for wedding stuff]. I couldn't be more excited," she said, noting projects Blanco needs to finish and her own commitments. "We just have things we want to finish in our own personal endeavors before we get into all the nitty-gritty."

She added that she feels certain about the relationship. "You know, I just have never really felt so sure about something," Gomez said, adding that she does not want to "jinx it" by saying too much.

The couple has kept much of their relationship private while periodically sharing public moments. Blanco, 36, is a longstanding hitmaker and producer who has worked with a wide range of pop artists. Gomez is a singer and actor whose recent credits include her role on the series Only Murders in the Building and new music.

No date or venue for a wedding has been announced. Representatives for Gomez and Blanco did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.