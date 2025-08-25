Kelly Clarkson's $22K Luxe Necklace Sends Strong Message After Ex Brandon Blackstock's Tragic Death

Kelly Clarkson made her first public outing since the passing of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, with jewelry that represented hope and rejuvenation.

The songstress was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday sporting Sorellina Jewelry's Le Stelle (The Star) Tarot Card necklace, which costs $22,500.

#kellyclarkson 1st public sighting since ex Brandon Blackstock's passing & she wore Sorellina's $22.5K Star Tarot necklace which symbolizes finding light in darkness, renewed hope & the courage to move forward. A fitting meaning for Clarkson as she navigates such a personal loss pic.twitter.com/muXdl70tEl — Who Wore What Jewels (@wwwjewelsdaily) August 24, 2025

It is made of 18-carat yellow gold, sapphire, tsavorite, diamonds, and black onyx.

According to the brand's description, the design is meant to represent healing and inspiration.

"It serves as a reminder to keep a renewed sense of hope during difficult periods, and your courage will be rewarded," the company notes.

The excursion was weeks after Blackstock passed away at 48 after a private three-year fight with melanoma.

Clarkson, wearing black and a cowboy hat along with sunglasses, was accompanied by her sister Alyssa, as well as her children River, 11, and Remington, 9.

The symbolism of the jewelry, Sorellina went on to explain, is related to resilience. "The ultimate message of the card is to dream big and open yourself to new ideas and opportunities," the description goes on.

Clarkson and Blackstock were together for close to seven years before they concluded their divorce in 2022.

They had two children together, though Blackstock previously had two children, Savannah, 23, and Seth, 18.

News after his death reported Clarkson has grappled with guilt feelings. A source informed the Daily Mail: "Kelly is aware of talk that stress can impact the body and make someone more susceptible to cancer.

Although the timing could be purely coincidental, she knows how much tension the divorce and lawsuits put on them."

The source went on to say that Clarkson is concentrating on family at this time. "Being there for her kids is helping her to cope with the onslaught of emotions," said the insider.

Clarkson's jewelry decision appeared to be evidence of her dedication to looking toward the future while respecting her history.

As explained on the website for Sorellina, the pendant is representative of "that even in the darkest of times, there will always come light."