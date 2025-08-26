Taylor Swift's New Album Guarded By NDAs And Secrecy, Only Five Got Full Listen: Report

Taylor Swift is keeping her upcoming record, "The Life of a Showgirl," locked down tighter than any of her past projects.

According to the Daily Mail, only five people have been given access to the full album ahead of its release.

Sources say everyone involved in the process, from producers to interns, had to pass strict checks and agree to non-disclosure agreements.

One insider said, "Everyone was asked to sign ironclad NDAs and weren't even allowed to discuss their contribution with family and friends." Swift wanted to ensure nothing leaked before release, the source explained, adding, "She really wants to keep it safe for her fans."

Who Has Heard It

Swift recorded the 12-track album in Sweden with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback while on breaks from the Eras Tour. Along with the two producers, insiders say the other people who heard it include a studio engineer, Swift's publicist Tree Paine, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Kelce described the project on his "New Heights" podcast, telling listeners he had heard all of it. "I've been fortunate enough to hear every single song on here, so I know they're all 12 bangers," he said. He called it a more upbeat record, saying it felt like "a complete 180 from a lot of the songs on 'Tortured Poets.'"

The Life of a Showgirl: The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne Vinyl Collection is available now on my site for 48 hours while supplies last ❤️‍🔥https://t.co/WdrCmvMfo8



Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift

📸: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott pic.twitter.com/y7kb3B4YvU — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 25, 2025

To maintain control, Swift even delayed playing the finished work for her own label. The insider said she "made her label wait to hear the album as she didn't want any disturbances." A security program tracked file activity to ensure nothing was shared outside the core circle.

Actress Zoë Kravitz, a close friend, confirmed she had heard parts of the record. She told Extra it was "fantastic, of course. No skips." When interviewer Tommy DiDario remarked that having no skips was rare, Kravitz replied, "For her, it's not."

Swift on the Direction

The singer herself has hinted at the shift. Appearing on "New Heights," she explained that the album reflected the mood of her current life. "Life is more upbeat," she said, adding that her new music "completely matches the way my life has felt."

She also described her creative aim, saying she wanted "melodies that were so infectious that you're almost angry at it, and lyrics that are just as vivid, but crisp and focused and completely intentional."

"The Life of a Showgirl" arrives Oct. 3, marking Swift's 12th studio album.