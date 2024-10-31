7 Songs With 'Witchy' Vibes: Florence + Machine's 'Cosmic Love,' Lana Del Rey's 'Heroin,' More

Halloween may emphasize the major theme of horror, but you can also tone down the scares a bit, as the season can also be experienced with a bit of entrancing music.

Here are 7 'witchy' songs that you can add to your Halloween playlist!

1. 'Cosmic Love' by Florence + The Machine

With the song's captivating vocals and grand instrumental, "Cosmic Love" will always manage to drown you in euphoria.

2. 'Heroin' by Lana Del Ray

Lana Del Ray's "Heroin'" can be taken differently depending on your mood, but its "witchy" vibe lies within its haunting yet spellbinding atmosphere, which lingers even after listening.

3. 'Selene' by NIKI

"Selene," the airy and groovy bop from Niki is a worthy inclusion to this list due to its nocturnal vibe and chilly melody.

4. 'Season of the Witch' by Lana Del Ray

Lana Del Ray's "Season of the Witch" is an eerie track that's perfect for the Halloween season.

5. 'bury a friend' by Billie Eilish

This song gets under your skin with its pulsating beat, grim lyrics, and Eilish's hushed yet ominous vocals.

6. 'Chill Kill' by Red Velvet

"Chill Kill" exudes a witchy vibe due to its sinister verses and engaging chorus.

7. 'Castle' by Halsey

Dark, gripping, and powerful, Halsey's "Castle" deserves a spot on the list!

Which songs on the list are your top picks? Let us know in the comments