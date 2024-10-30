Metal Band Ghost Enforces a 'Phone Free' Audience for Their Upcoming World Tour

Ghost is not a fan of technology.

The metal band recently announced that they would be taking part in a world tour come 2025. Set to begin in April, the tickets have a fine print at the bottom of them that all fans should read before attending, because the trek is planned to be a "phone-free experience."

According to NJ.com, Ghost will make fans attending their concerts put their devices into a Yondr bag before entering each of the venues that they will be playing at.

"This show will be a phone-free experience. Phones will be secured in Yondr pouches. Guests maintain possession of their phones at all times," the tickets read, according to the website.

However, guests can access their phones if there is an emergency in one of the designated phone zones that will be in the venues.

This is not the first time that Ghost has instituted a phone-free policy at one of their concerts. They previously did so during the band's Sept. 11 and 12 shows last year at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Those shows were being filmed for the band's Rite Here Rite Now concert film.

Papa Emeritus IV expressed his happiness over the decision to have a phone-free concert in an interview with Rock Sound.

"I have never seen a crowd interact the way that they did since I was in a club band. They were the best shows I've ever done with Ghost, just because I didn't have to see those f---ing mobile phones," he told the outlet.

This is not the first time that an artist has instituted a similar policy. Previously, other artists like Alicia Keys and Jack White have done so.

"We think you'll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON," White said of his decision to ban phones, according to NBC.

"For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience," he added.