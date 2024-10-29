Oasis Set to Void Over 50,000 Tickets Purchased for Their Reunion Tour Through Resale Sites

Oasis is set to launch a major comeback in 2025 with a massive tour, but not all fans will be able to go.

Tickets for the U.K. dates first went on sale in August, with 1.4 million that were available. They promptly sold out after 10 million fans from 158 countries joined the queue.

However, per the BBC, nearly 50,000 of those tickets may now be set to be voided. The band's promoters have revealed to the outlet that they will be cancelling all tickets sold via secondary ticketing sites. All of the tickets that do end up being voided will then be placed back on Ticketmaster and will be sold for face value.

The cancelling of tickets is said to be taking place soon and the band shared that any of its fans who believe they lost their tickets due to an error, they will investigate and it will be reported.

"These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit. Only four percent of tickets have ended up on resale sites. Some major tours can see up to 20 percent of tickets appearing via the major unauthorized secondary platforms," a company spokesperson said to NME.

"All parties involved with the tour continue to urge fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorized websites as some of these may be fraudulent and others subject to cancellation," they continued.

This is not the first time that Oasis has had problems with tickets on their reunion tour. Some fans were disheartened to see huge price increases in tickets due to dynamic pricing, NME reports.

Ticketmaster was forced to clarify on their website previously that tickets that are "market-priced may increase or decrease at any time, based on demand."

"Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used," the band said in response, according to NME.

The upcoming tour is set to be massive for the band with reports surfacing that they could make as much as $65,000,000 from the reunion tour. In total, The Sun reports that the tour could earn $523,000,000 through tickets, sponsorship and merchandise.