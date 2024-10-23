Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart don't see eye to eye on one thing despite being besties.

The rapper appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" this week alongside Seth Meyers, who got quizzed about the latest pop culture stories.

In the segment "Do! Besties! Give a Damn!?," Cohen asked Meyers to choose if Snoop and Stewart, who was also present in the episode, would "give a damn" about some viral moments in the pop culture community.

For the first question, Cohen asked the "Saturday Night Live" alum if Snoop and Stewart "give a damn" about the upcoming movie adaptation of "Wicked" starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Seth assumed that "they do," and both confirmed that they did care about the musical.

Other pop culture stuff that the besties care about based on the game were Kim Kardashian's efforts to free the Menendez brothers and the viral baby hippo Moo Deng. On the other hand, they don't pay attention to Ina Garten's new memoir, the "Real Housewives" and "The Golden Bachelorette."

But just when the "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker and the "Martha Knows Best" star seemed to agree on everything, they hit a roadblock when answering a question involving the most popular couple.

When Cohen asked Meyers if Snoop and Martha "give a damn" about where Swift and Kelce dine out in New York City, he answered no. Snoop quickly agreed to Seth's response.

However, Stewart revealed that she does care about where the pop superstar and her NFL athlete boyfriend go for date nights in the Big Apple.

"I like to go where they go. They're cute," she explained.

Swift and Kelce like to step out for romantic dinners whenever they are in NYC. The latest happened earlier this month when the pair headed out for a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at SoHo's The Corner Store, according to Billboard.