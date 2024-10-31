Shawn Mendes Says Ex Camila Cabello Is Still His Emergency Contact, Talks Pregnancy Scare

Shawn Mendes is letting fans into his life like never before.

The "Mercy" singer opened up about several revealing life details in a new interview, including a past pregnancy scare with an unnamed partner and why he still has Camila Cabello as his emergency contact.

In an interview with the New York Times, Mendes noted that he initially did not agree with a producer who suggested he include very personal lyrics about his experience with a pregnancy scare in his song "Why Why Why."

"Then I was like, 'Why am I doing this?" he said.

"I wanted to break down any walls that were remaining, between me and people listening," Mendes ultimately decided.

In the song, Mendes sings: "Thought I was about to be a father / Shook me to the core, I'm still a kid / Sometimes I still cry out for my mother."

While Mendes did not name the partner in question, he has previously been linked to Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter. Despite his breakup from Cabello, Mendes shares that she is still an important person in his life.

"I have nerves just even speaking about it, just what people would say," Mendes began.

"But honestly, if something was to happen in my family and if something was to happen to me, she'd probably be the first person I call, to this day," he revealed.

"Our relationship is teaching me what love means, in a big way," Mendes went on to note.

Cabello and Mendes have a long history together. Mendes and Cabello met when the former Vine star and the songstress, who at the time was part of Fifth Harmony, opened for Austin Mahone on tour in 2014. The following year they sparked relationship rumors when they teamed up for the song "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

However, it wasn't until July 2019 when the pair were spotted holding hands in Hollywood that the relationship rumors seem to be confirmed. Around the same time, they released their song, "Senorita."

The pair called it quits in 2021. Then in 2023 they were spotted kissing at Coachella, sparking a reunion rumor.

VIDEO| Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at Coachella yesterday pic.twitter.com/RCy0y7r0Sl — The Mendes Updates (@TheSMendesUpdt) April 15, 2023

However, they did not last and ended up breaking up a second time.

"I will always care about him and love him. He's such a good person. I'm lucky 'cause some people have exes who are awful, and he is not. He's a really kind, good person," Cabello said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2024.