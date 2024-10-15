Shawn Mendes blew away fans at his recently concluded Nashville concert, including singer and fashion designer Nikki Lund.

On Monday, the 26-year-old Canadian artist performed to a packed show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

After the concert, the Daily Mail caught up with Lund, who shared her wonderful experience watching Mendes perform in front of the crowd.

"Shawn came on stage on time and was amazing. I was so impressed and not expecting him to blow me away," the "You & I" hitmaker said.

Lund added, "The crowd was loud and welcoming... very proud to have him in Nashville."

The designer, who has made custom fashion pieces for the likes of Miley Cyrus and Paula Abdul, also shared with the Daily Mail a special moment during Mendes' show.

"He dedicated a song called 'Golden Heart' to a friend of his from his past who he said died of an overdose. He did not name the friend but the two were very close," she said.

Nikki went on to say that Shawn seemingly teared up as he introduced the song, bringing many of the concertgoers to tears as well.

According to Lund, she heard that Mendes actually recorded the track at Dark Horse Studios in Nashville, so "it was very close to him."

The designer continued, "He said he loves to be in Nashville and to visit it brings back a lot of good memories. His fans are all very nice and kind and friendly."

After the show, Mendes took to X, formerly Twitter, to thank everyone who attended, saying, "Had such a beautiful time last night. Felt so honest. Thank you Nashville."

However, days before the concert, many fans voiced disappointment after Shawn announced on the same platform that he was delaying the release of his fifth studio album.

"Being a Shawn fan is so so hard," one commented on his tweet, while another wrote, "Songs much longer? Or what? This is kind [of ] weird considered (sic) the album gonna be out in a few days... We waited for so long. No pressure but this is disrespectful and broke all the hype."

Instead of its scheduled release date on Oct. 18, the "Stitches" crooner's self-titled album "Shawn" is now arriving on Nov. 15.

His world tour is not affected by the album's delayed release.