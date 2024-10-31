Young Thug Pleads Guilty in RICO Case, Will Be Released From Custody

In a sudden turn of events, rapper Young Thug pleaded guilty in Georgia's longest-running criminal trial in history. According to NBC, should this plea deal be approved, it will bring the trial, which has been going on since January 2023, to a close. CNN reports that he was sentenced to time served, and will be released from custody and have to serve 15 years on probation as part of the non-negotiated plea agreement.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was indicted in 2022 on charges related to leading the alleged street gang YSL, with members accused of committing illegal and violent acts, including murder, armed robbery, drug dealing and carjacking. He has been jailed since his arrest in May 2022.

Williams has maintained his innocence, making the plea change unexpected as Superior Court Judge Paige Whitaker asked if he'd agree to a non-negotiated plea.

Judge Whitaker approved plea deals this week for three of Williams' six co-defendants: Quamarvious Nichols, Marquavius Huey, and Rodalius Ryan.

The high-profile case has captivated audiences worldwide with many sudden changes and developments, including Williams' lawyer, Brian Steel, requesting to kick out two judges and prosecutors over allegedly "tainting" the trial.

According to ongoing developments, Williams' request is for time served plus three years on house arrest. He also agreed to do a yearly charity concert and give $100,000 a year for three years to Fulton County for illegal gun buybacks.

YOUNG THUG SPECIFICALLY ASKS TO BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE TO MAKE MUSIC WITH GUNNA pic.twitter.com/RFRl6M4TfQ — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) October 31, 2024

After nearly two years of the live-streamed trial, the end could be near.