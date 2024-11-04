Travis Kelce Attends Taylor Swift Show After Brother Jason Smashed a College Student's Phone to Defend Him

Travis Kelce is not letting the haters get to him.

During Taylor Swift's Indianapolis stop on her globe-spanning Eras Tour on Nov. 2, Kelce was spotted having the time of his life when his girlfriend performed her song, "So High School" with the fan filming offering an audible "oh my god" at his moves.

Read more: Taylor Swift Fans Turn On Travis Kelce After He Brags About His Sex Life

Later on in the show, Swift reprised an ad-libbed lyric during her performance of Midnights' "Karma," belting that "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," as she has a number of times throughout her Eras Tour run.

Kelce being spotted at Swift's show and his open support of her comes after his brother Jason Kelce was involved in a heated exchange on Nov. 2 with a heckler. During the exchange, Jason was heckled by someone who used a homophobic slur to describe Travis for dating Swift.

"Hey, Kelce! How does it feel your brother's a f--- dating Taylor Swift?" the person said.

In the footage from the event, Jason can be seen grabbing the person's phone and then smashing it into the ground.

"Who's the f-- now?" Jason said after smashing the phone.

Despite his use of a homophobic slur, the internet overwhelmingly sided with Jason.

"That smack of that phone was so satisfying," commented one person on X.

That smack of that phone was so satisfying. — Reno Vasaturo (@NotUrAvrageDad) November 2, 2024

"When it comes to protecting family and respect, Jason Kelce stands like a true brother. Defending his brother this way shows what it means to stand up for family," shared another.

When it comes to protecting family and respect, Jason Kelce stands like a true brother. Defending his brother this way shows what it means to stand up for family — Anubhav (@anbhvt) November 2, 2024

"Telling a 6'3" 280lb Hall of Fame Linemen that his Hall of Fame Tight End brother is a slur for dating the most famous woman on the planet is... a choice?" added another.

Telling a 6'3" 280lb Hall of Fame Linemen that his Hall of Fame Tight End brother is a slur for dating the most famous woman on the planet is... a choice? — Treyding Stocks (@TreydingStocks) November 2, 2024

"Just became a huge Jason Kelce fan," chimed in another.

Just became a huge Jason Kelce fan — GZ (@SeattleFanGZ) November 2, 2024

Travis and Swift have been linked since 2023. The pop star first appeared at a Chiefs game on Sept. 23 last year, after Travis said on the brothers' New Heights podcast in July that he had tried to give his number to Swift via a friendship bracelet at The Eras Tour's Kansas City stop.

He has since gone on to appear on stage as part of Swift's Eras Tour and she supported him at the Super Bowl earlier this year.