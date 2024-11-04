Grimes Throws Cosmic Shade at Ex Elon Musk

Grimes is not all starry-eyed when it comes to her ex, Elon Musk.

The singer trolled Musk, who has previously admitted that he wants to travel to Mars one day, with an endorsement of what Olivia Rodrigo had to say about men wanting to go to space.

"This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates. I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space. And if they say yes, I don't date them. I just think if you wanna go to space, you're a little too full of yourself. I think it's just weird," Rodrigo said in an interview with Netflix.

Grimes, who shares X Æ A-Xii (aka X), 4, Exa Dark Sideræl (aka Y), 2, and Techno Mechanicus (aka Tau), 2, with Musk echoed the statement and threw some shade his way as well.

"It's true. Only women should be going to space," she said.

Others in the comments section agreed with Grimes.

"Now this is a take I can support," said one person.

"GRIMES THIS HAD ME CACKLING," added another.

"The elon shade," pointed out someone else.

Grimes' comments come amid her ongoing custody battle with Musk, who she dated on and off for four years before breaking up in 2022.

E! News reports that Grimes filed a petition against him last October to establish parental rights, yet there is not much else that is know about the ongoing case because it has been sealed from public access.

Back in July, Grimes' mother Sandy Garossino accused Musk of withholding her three grandchildren from her daughter and pleaded with him to let her take them to see her own ailing mother.

"I'm writing here as the only way I have to reach you. As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire's children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met," Garossino said via E! News.

"She was thrilled for the kids' planned visit to celebrate her birthday this weekend. Today. But those hopes were crushed when the trip was canceled. I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire," she added.

"I write with a grandmother's plea, asking you to honor your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great grandmother before she passes," the post finished.

Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson backed up Garossino's claims.

"This is potentially irreversibily damaging to a child's psyche and is, without question, a despicable form of abuse. This is not the first time this has happened and if nothing changes, likely not the last," she said.