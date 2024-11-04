Cardi B Shuts Down Elon Musk's Mockery After 'Puppet' Remarks: 'I'm a Product of Poverty'

In light of remarks by Elon Musk, Cardi B has addressed criticisms and accusations of being a "puppet" for Kamala Harris after delivering a speech supporting the vice president who is running for president at the 2024 elections.

The rapper delivered a passionate speech at a Harris for President rally in Milwaukee last Friday.

Her bold comments about former President Donald Trump, whom she described as a "hustler," resonated with the audience at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center. However, these remarks have stirred up controversy among Trump's staunch supporters.

"Another puppet who can't even talk without being fed the words," the Tesla CEO posted on X. "The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy."

During the "WAP" rapper's appearance, viewers saw a brief delay of two minutes due to a teleprompter malfunction. This unexpected glitch prompted Cardi B to deliver her speech by reading from a phone one of the staff members provided.

I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t… https://t.co/BBYQ2O0KYJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024

Shortly after Musk's remarks, Cardi B swiftly addressed the situation on X by strongly refuting the claim that she was merely a "puppet" for the vice president.

"I'm not a puppet Elon. I'm a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me!"

She also shared that her background is shaped by her Dominican and Trinidadian heritage, mentioning how she emerged from a challenging environment marked by reliance on welfare, poverty, and the Section 8 Housing Act initiative, which supports low-income families with rental assistance in America.

"I'm a product of what happens when the system is set up against you....But you don't know nothing about that. You don't know not one thing about the American struggle."

In her closing remarks, Cardi B took a playful swipe at Musk's association with X, humorously requesting, "PS fix my algorithm."