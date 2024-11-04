Elon Musk Reacts to Lady Gaga Appearing at a Kamala Harris Rally With One Word

Lady Gaga has thrown her star power behind Kamala Harris and her bid for the White House. However, it has drawn a familiar critic with Elon Musk.

In a TikTok posted to her account on Nov.3, Mother Monster announced that she was not only going to be voting for Harris in the upcoming election, but that she would be supporting her at an upcoming rally in Pennsylvania on Nov. 4.

"It's time to get ready to vote. I'll see you guys in Pennsylvania," she said in the clip.

Musk caught wind of the support and gave his thoughts on Gaga trying to help Harris get elected. Taking to his social media platform on X, he gave a simple response to the "Disease" singer's endorsement.

"Futile," he said.

Musk has been a huge supporter of Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, during this election cycle. He has appeared at several rallies for the former president and has praised him several times on social media.

Gaga is just one of two superstars set to appear for Harris at her upcoming rallies in Pennsylvania. Her fellow '10s superstar Katy Perry is also set to appear on behalf of the Harris-Walz campaign in Pittsburgh.

The events will be live-streamed and Gaga will serve as a headlining musical guest at the event.

Interestingly, Gaga's support for Harris has come after the singer's father previously supported Trump in his bid for the White House.

"They're two vastly different people. One of them is pure and he's a patriot. And the other is just going to say what she needs to say to get elected. That's basically what I hear, and I'm tired of hearing about her neighbors' lawn," Joe Germanotta said on Fox & Friends in September.

"He's abrasive, but he's a patriot and his policies are there," he added.

Gaga is not the only star to disagree with Musk's support of Trump as Cardi B had a heated exchange with the tech mogul on his X platform. After Cardi B spoke at a Harris rally, Musk referred to her as a "puppet" after appearing to struggle to read the teleprompter. This led Cardi to fire back.

"I'm not a puppet Elon.. I'm a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their a** off to provide for me! I'm a product of welfare, I'm a product of section 8, I'm a product of poverty and I'm a product of what happens when the system is set up against you....But you don't know nothing about that. You don't know not one thing about the American struggle.... PS fix my algorithm," she said in retaliation.