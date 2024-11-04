Julian Casablancas Declares This Iconic The Strokes Hit Is 'Dead' to Him

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has revealed that he can no longer stand one of the groups' biggest hits.

When talking about their hit single "Last Nite" he referred to the song as "dead to" him. However, he shared that he is not sure why that is.

"'Last Nite' by the Strokes is pretty dead to me. I'm not sure why. There are some others like 'Reptilia', 'Hard to Explain', 'Someday', 'Take It Or Leave it', 'New York City Cops' that are comparable in terms of crowd reaction that I'm not quite as sick of. If I heard it on the radio, I'd probably turn it off," he told The Guardian.

Casablancas' latest remarks about 'Last Nite' isn't the first occasion that he's spoke negatively towards the song. In 2020, he shared his disdain for the song as well.

"We hadn't played for a while, so it was still fun, but when you start playing 30 or 40 shows, the music doesn't move you. You feel phoney. To some extent, that's why I play with Voidz. I couldn't care less about playing 'Last Nite,'" he told said via Far Out Magazine.

"Really, it's similar to listening to a song. I get sick of songs quickly. Even Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata.' You listen to that enough, you will get sick of it," he added.

"Last Nite" was released in 2001 and helped to catapult the band to superstardom overnight. It was the second single from their debut album, Is This It, and peaked in the top 15 in the United Kingdom. While it failed to crack the United States charts, the song would go on to earn Platinum certification for selling 1,000,000 copies in the country.