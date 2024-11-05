Katy Perry Gives Speech in Support of Kamala Harris: 'She Will Protect My Daughter's Future'

Katy Perry has poured her support for Kamala Harris ahead of Election Day at the Pittsburgh rally.

During the rally on November 4, Perry took the stage to perform her iconic songs "Dark Horse," "Part of Me," "Firework," and a gracious cover of Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All." The singer also interacted with the audience and highlighted the election's importance.

According to the clips shared on platform X (formerly Twitter), Perry began by recounting her experience of becoming a mother four years ago and how her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom affected her vote choice.

"Four years ago, I became a mother. It was the best decision I've ever made," Perry said. "Orlando (Bloom) and I welcomed our daughter, Daisy, and she is the reason I am voting for Kamala Harris."

Perry continued to endorse by saying that she had known Harris "before she was a senator." The singer said that she had always known Harris' resolve to "fight for the vulnerable," "speak for the voiceless," and "protecting women's rights."

"I know she will protect my daughter's future, and your children's future, and our family's future. So, Pittsburgh, let's make Kamala Harris the next president of the United States."

Netizens were stunned by Perry's speech, as some of them uploaded comments such as "She ate this speech!" and "She's a great mother."