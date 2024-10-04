Katy Perry proved that she still got it after her latest album, "143," made it into the Top 10 of Billboard's Top Album Sales chart despite the negative reviews of her new music.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter's new record debuted at No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart dated Oct. 5, making this Perry's sixth time to secure a spot within the Top 10 of the coveted chart.

The Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based solely on traditional album sales. "143" reportedly sold 38,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 26, marking Perry's best sales performance in a week since her 2017 record, "Witness," according to Billboard.

This milestone also marks Perry's return to the chart after 4 years. The last time she charted high on the Top Album Sales chart was in 2020, when her album "Smile" landed No. 3.

Other full-length studio releases from the pop star that managed to penetrate the chart include "Witness," which debuted at No. 1; "Prism," which landed No. 1 in 2013; "Teenage Dream," which secured the top spot in 2010; and "One of the Boys," which placed No. 9 in 2008.

Perry's new milestone may come as a shock since "143" drew flak and received so much negative feedback from critics when it was released on Sept. 20. It also didn't help that the album's lead single, "Woman's World," received a lukewarm response and failed to secure a spot in the Top 50 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Days after the album dropped, the "California Gurls" hitmaker also received negative press when "143" scored the lowest rating by a female artist on Metacritic since 2011.

"As Katy Perry's '143' Metacritic score falls yet again, this time to 34, it becomes the worst reviewed album ever by a female artist on Metacritic," Mr. Pop, a music and pop culture outlet, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

Despite the backlash, however, many fans expressed support for Katy's newest release, with one fan writing on X, "The queen has done it again! '143' is a masterpiece."