Jennifer Lopez's Health At Risk As She Avoids Questions Amid Stressful Scandal Linked to Ex Diddy: Report

Sean "Diddy" Combs is going through a lot of trouble — trouble he once shared with Jennifer Lopez, and that heartbreak is reportedly weighing heavily on the singer-actress' health.

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier last month when he was arrested, leading people to question his connections — including Lopez.

Lopez came into the public eye again as people revisited her past romance with Diddy, whom she dated from 1999 to 2001. Sources said that the pop star is feeling extremely pressured by the glare of publicity back on her relationship with Diddy.

A source told RadarOnline, "Jennifer knows everyone is asking what she knew about Diddy - and it's clear she's on the run from answering any of it."

Media attention on her ex is not only a PR problem but "damaging her own health," the source added.

The scrutiny comes as Lopez navigates her post-divorce from the "Good Will Hunting" actor Ben Affleck, who she split from in August after two years of marriage.

Reports said that all the stress of her divorce coupled with renewed attention on Diddy has been taking a toll.

The source remarked, "All of the bad press comes in the wake of her high-profile divorce... and adds to her already massive stress levels."

Lopez, who has dodged discussing the allegations against Diddy, is reportedly sidestepping questions about her former relationship while making appearances to promote her new film.

Earlier this week, she walked out of an autograph signing after a fan asked her about Diddy's legal problems.

Others believe Lopez could find herself having to answer for her knowledge of Diddy's alleged transgressions, as there is a possibility she could be summoned as a fact witness in his trial, which has been scheduled for 2025.

But none of the accusations against him have involved her.

Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn without bail where he waits for trial.