Kim Porter's BFF Denies Existence of Memoir Allegedly Handed to Feds by New Diddy Witness

Kim Porter's close friend Lawanda Lane has addressed the confusion, in light of recent developments surrounding an alleged memoir attributed to the late star.

Following the subpoena of a new witness, Courtney Burgess, in Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal case, which required the turnover of records related to the incarcerated rapper, Lane has refuted the claims of the supposed memoir's existence.

According to TMZ, Lane had been close friends with the late model for three decades before her death in 2018. Having been the caregiver for Porter and Diddy's twin daughters, she mentioned that she and Porter lived together for two decades, yet she never came across any written works by the late model.

Lane spent every day by Porter's side in her final days and recalled how Porter never needed to document anything and had no plans to write a book. She also mentioned that Porter's family is unfamiliar with Burgess despite his claims that he is Porter's past colleague.

The BFF asserted her responsibility for sorting through Porter's possessions and ensuring they were shared among loved ones following Porter's death, adding that she would have been the person to come across any manuscript if one existed.

Ariel Mitchell, the lawyer representing Burgess, said that he acquired the manuscript stored on a flash drive, which has now been handed over to federal authorities in the Diddy investigation.

Courtney appeared to provide testimony before the grand jury at the federal courthouse in downtown Manhattan on October 31 following a subpoena.

In response to the legal request, Courtney was required to provide access to a range of records, such as thumb drives, hard drives, and electronic storage devices, that may contain videos or files featuring Diddy.

Courtney and his legal representative hinted at the possibility of releasing Kim's unedited diary on Amazon during that period.

During his appearance on NewsNation's "Banfield" following his testimony, Courtney revealed that Kim had entrusted him with 11 flash drives before her passing in 2018.

Among the contents were alleged recordings from Diddy's "freak off" gatherings. The footage reportedly showed eight celebrities, comprising six men and two women, with claims that "two to three" of them were underage.

A recent attempt to share the life story of Kim with the public faced criticism from the Combs family. "Kim's Lost Words," a memoir released on Amazon in September, was quickly debunked as lacking authenticity.

Author Chris Todd also expressed uncertainty regarding the validity of the claims presented in the alleged memoir, telling Rolling Stone, "I don't know. But it's real enough to me... Maybe 80% is."