50 Cent Calls Out Diddy's Lawyer Over Controversial Closing Argument: 'They Did Him Dirty'

Rapper 50 Cent took to social media Friday to harshly criticize defense attorney Marc Agnifilo following the conclusion of the federal trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

After a three-hour closing argument by Agnifilo, 50 Cent mocked the lawyer's performance, suggesting the rapper could have done a better job.

"Damn they did Diddy dirty them closing statements man, I could have done better than that. How much he pay them lawyers?" 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.

He went further, directly naming Agnifilo and predicting a lengthy prison sentence for Combs. "She didn't have the worst lawyer; you are the worst lawyer. Remember the name Marc Agnifilo. He just got Diddy ass 20 years," the rapper posted.

Controversial Closing Remarks

Agnifilo's closing remarks sparked controversy in court. The defense sought to minimize the government's evidence by mocking items such as Astroglide and baby oil, which prosecutors presented as part of their case.

Agnifilo also described Combs and singer Cassie Ventura as a "great modern love story" and called Ventura a "gangster," despite video evidence showing Combs physically assaulting her at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Prosecutors allege Combs paid hotel staff $100,000 in cash to suppress the footage.

At one point, U.S. District Judge Subramanian reprimanded Agnifilo for making "grossly improper" comments regarding the government's motives in pursuing the case.

Lead prosecutor Maureen Comey challenged the defense's claims, calling them "lies" and "excuse after excuse" for Combs' "inexcusable behavior."

Combs faces five federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. If convicted on the most serious charges, he could face life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

Jury deliberations are set to begin Monday, June 30.