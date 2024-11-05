Kodak Black's Chaotic Kai Cenat Stream Appearance Fuels Speculation About Drug Use: 'Too Far Gone'

Kodak Black was in the spotlight for less than favorable reasons following an unsettling guest appearance on streamer Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 subathon event.
The Twitch personality went on an ambitious 30-day streaming marathon, broadcasting continuously to engage his audience around the clock.
Their collaboration, however, might give the streamer some pause for thought.
Black, known for his previous struggles with drug abuse, seemed disoriented and detached during the streaming session.
Fans posted disturbing videos of the 27-year-old rapper speaking nonsensically and moving abruptly in a jerky manner, leaving Cenat puzzled as he observed the scene unfold.
In the live broadcast, viewers were certain that he had taken a Percocet tablet after observing a video where the "Wake Up in the Sky" rapper appeared to ingest a white pill.
This comes after a judge in Florida formally dropped the final charge in a drug possession case involving the Florida native artist back in April.
In December 2023, Plantation Police apprehended Black, who was found sleeping in his vehicle with white powder near his mouth. Despite initial suspicions of cocaine use, a subsequent lab analysis confirmed the substance to be oxycodone.
The "Sharp Vibes" hitmaker obtained a legitimate prescription for the medication in July 2022.
Following a breach of his probation in a separate legal matter, he was detained in Miami for two months.
In a decision made by Judge Barbara Duffy of Broward County Circuit in February 2024, it was established that prosecutors could not dispute the rapper's possession of an oxycodone prescription from a pharmacy.
Having ruled out the tampering with evidence charge, the judge stated that Black's actions of consuming the oxycodone did not constitute destruction of evidence. The prosecutors presented insufficient evidence to prove otherwise. Black's case has been dismissed later on, except for a minor traffic violation.
