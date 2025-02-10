Even Kanye West Is Concerned Over Kodak Black's Health After Bizarre Video of Him Eating Chicken Goes Viral

Kodak Black could be getting help from Kanye West.

A video of Black surfaced on social media on Feb. 9 that showed the 27-year-old rapper eating chicken in the middle of the street.

The clip in question shows Black eating chicken from what appears to be a takeout container in the middle of the road as cars move around him so as to not injure him. The video of Black does not provide any context to the situation and only shows the action of him eating in the street.

Fans were quick to react to the clip, with many of them offering up support for Black in the comments section.

"This is actually so sad, praying for him and his family," one person wrote.

"So everybody seeing this but nobody in his circle tryna help him?" another user questioned.

"I feel so sorry for this dude he is sick and needs help. The media is exploiting his image. I hope this Black King finds God and himself really quick," another shared.

"I've always believed that Kodak is very talented. God help this man," another chimed in.

The clip has now gone viral to the point that West -- who some accuse of going through his own mental breakdown due to his recent highly offensive tweets -- is offering his support to Black. The "Gold Digger" rapper replied to the video and shared that he was going to help out Black when he makes a special trip to Miami.

"I know y'all thinking I'm going though something right now and I got bags under my eyes and sh-t, but I just saw a video of Kodak," he begins.

West asserted that he himself is in a good place after concerns about his mental health arose after his Twitter rants went viral.

"I seen this video of my brother Kodak and I feel a calling. He's actually wearing this Donda chain. How you sitting here wearing this chain unless something is saying to go and get my brother. Maybe I could be the person to make a difference. That's what I am about to do right now," he says before the video clip ends.

The two rappers have collaborated in the past and their most recent song together "Field Trip," which was on West's Vultures 2 album.

In November last year, Black's appearance on Kai Cenat's steam fueled speculation about his drug use after he had issues with substances in his past.

Black's movements on the stream appeared to be abrupt and jerky as well as his language not making any sense.

Black then went on to respond to the concerns over his appearance on the stream.

"H**l no...my n****a don't even know what LSD is... Y'all be on all types of s**t... But I take me one perc and y'all be so f******g b*tt hurt," he says in a video debunking the drug claims.

"Ain't nothing wrong with me, facts," he furthers.

The rapper has talked about his drug use in the past and has previously attended rehab. Meanwhile, the latest claims against Black come after the mother of his children got into a fight at the birthday party of the couple's daughter.