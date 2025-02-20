Boosie, Rod Wave and Kodak Black Face Backlash for Being Part of Trump's Black History Month Celebration

Serval members of the rap community are being slammed online after it was revealed that they would be performing at President Donald Trump's Black History Month celebration.

Among the list of attendees at the event will be several people that have openly supported Trump and his administration. Some of these include Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina; Republican Rep. John James of Michigan; prison reform advocate Alice Johnson -- whom Trump granted a full pardon with the help of Kim Kardashian -- as well as rappers Kodak Black, Boosie and Rod Wave, the Associated Press reports.

Since it was revealed that they were going to be at the event, Boosie, Kodak and Wave have all been slammed online for their attendance.

"Now i have a real reason to not like rod wave THANK YEWWWWWWWWWW," wrote one person on X.

"I am so glad i can say i have never listened to a rod wave song and said to myself "this sounds good" afterwards. ass music, high risk of heart disease, and a trump supporter, pick a struggle," another shared.

"Wasn't kodak black just lost and confused literally eating chicken in the street," someone else said.

"Kodak was just in ATL a couple weeks ago tweaking in the streets," another added.

"All 3 are trash anyway," another shared.

"Washed rappers," quipped a different user.

Each of the rappers have their ties to Trump and his administration with Wave having performed at a Trump inauguration festival. Kodak was also at the event where he made an appearance, Yahoo reports.

Kodak was previously pardoned by Trump after the rapper had made a false statement to buy a firearm and was originally sentenced to four years in jail in 2019. According to the BBC, the Trump White House at the time praised his philanthropic work.

"Black is a prominent artist and community leader," officials said at the time.

They also noted that Kodak had "paid for the notebooks of school children, provided funding and supplies to daycare centers, provided food for the hungry, and annually provides for underprivileged children during Christmas."

His camping for freedom was also supported by former Trump advisor Darrell Scott.

Boosie had also pleaded with Trump to assist him in his case after being recharged by the Biden administration for the same charges Hunter Biden was pardoned from.

"Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT. MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF. I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW," Boosie said in a tweet.

"PRESIDENT TRUMP, I ALREADY WAS GIVEN A 10 YEAR SENTENCE N STATE N 2009 FOR 3 rd offense MARIJUANA ( grams ,grams,grams ) I NEVER WAS EVEN OFFERED REHAB STRAIGHT TO PRISON.N TRUMP IM BOOSIE IM A RAPPER/ FILMMAKER FROM BATON ROUGE .I WAS TARGETED," the rapper added.

However, in a separate tweet, Boosie noted that he had also asked Biden for a pardon before asking Trump and responded to the backlash he received.

"N ONE MORE THANG ‼️YALL SAYING I SHOULDNT ASK FOR A PARDON. SHUT THE F--K UP .IM GO KEEP ASKING . THIS MY LIFE . I ASKED BIDEN FOR ONE MONTHS AGO NOW IM ASKING TRUMP ‼️ WHERE IM FROM CLOSED MOUTHS DONT GET FED. MY CASE WAS ALREADY DISMISSED I DESERVE A PARDON," he concluded.