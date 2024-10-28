Watch: Britney Spears Unleashes Dance Moves in Barely There Bikini Amid Spiritual Awakening: 'I'm Going Through Something'

Britney Spears recently shared a video of herself on Instagram dancing in the latest of her many naked-skin-colored string bikini sets before signing off with some personal thoughts to her 41.9 million followers.

Britney, who turned 42 on December 2nd, also opened up about her spiritual journey in a lengthy caption that she shared along with the video.

Spears twirled about her home, her long blonde hair flying as she danced.

In the video, she explained her pelvic and below-breast tattoos, showing them off for everyone to see. She wrote in her caption, "I made this edit backwards!!! Hebrew is read right to left..."

She also explained the significance of her tattoos, including the phrase "Mem Hey Shin," which means "healing and strength and good health" from the 72 names of God.

In her statement, Spears said that during this "chapter" in her life she believes she's "going through something spiritual."

In the post, she also recalled a period in her life when she was very religious and studying under high-profile rabbis, describing engaging with what she calls "the light" as like having a relationship with God.

The singer, who was born into a Southern Baptist family and used to sing in her church's choir as a kid, has gone through several faith changes over the years.

She announced her conversion to Catholicism in August 2021.

However, a year later, she stated publicly that she no longer believed in God due to the way her family had treated her.

Despite the provocative nature of her recent video, Spears turned off comments on the post, likely to avoid criticism. She has mentioned in previous messages that she wants to share more of her struggles but is worried that sharing too much of them could offend others.

In a previous post, she suggested everything is far from pristine as she said, "I portray that everything is completely perfect but trust me I've been through it as well."

Spears has navigated the highs and lows of being a celebrity, but also dealt with her life-changing experience after being freed from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

Through her memoir "The Woman In Me (2023), she detailed her trauma and family life.