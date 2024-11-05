Ricky Martin Steps Out with 16-Year-Old Twin Sons for Special Meeting with Kamala Harris

Ricky Martin's sons are all grown up and already getting into politics.

On Nov. 4, the singer shared a series of pictures to his Instagram account of his twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 16, as the family of three attended Harris' rally in Philadelphia. Martin performed at the event and shared a picture of his sons getting to meet Harris where they all posed for a picture.

Martin's sons smiled in the photo, with one holding up his hand for the picture.

"History class for my boys. Such a pleasure to perform at her rally in Philadelphia. Don't forget to vote familia. @kamalaharris #harrisforpresident," he captioned the post.

Martin welcomed his sons back in 2008 via surrogate. He was a single dad at the time. He would go on to marry his then-husband Jwan Yosef in 2017. After their marriage, the couple welcomed two more children, daughter Lucia, 5, and son Renn, 5, also via surrogate.

Earlier this year in June, Martin appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where he opened up about his family life and how it was going as a father of four.

"I have four kids. I have twin boys, 15-year-olds, they've always been traveling with me. They're homeschooled," he said.

"When they were like 5 or 6 I allowed them to go in front of the stage, because, for me, I thought it was too overstimulating because they would always see me from backstage. So they went in front of the stage and when they came back they go 'Oh, got it Daddy. You are Ricky Martin,'" Martin explained to the host.

"It was just so beautiful," he added.

Martin shared that his kids can be critics of his performances though, but that he wants them to be open with him.

"And now it's, 'Whatever Dad. You did it wrong, You gotta do that again.' Now it's a different story. "I mean I love them and I want them to be honest. I don't want them to wear a mask. I just want them to be. That's what's important, right?" Martin said.

Martin and Yosef have since split. They announced the news in 2023 after spending six years as a married couple.