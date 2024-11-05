Christina Aguilera Brings 'Fighter' to Harris Rally, Electrifies Las Vegas Crowd: 'She Hasn't Aged At All'

Christina Aguilera performed at the Kamala Harris rally on Monday night in Las Vegas.

She sang her classic hit "Fighter," rocking a bold all-black look featuring a long-sleeved bodysuit and thigh-high black boots.

Aguilera's golden locks elegantly parted down the middle while enchanting the audience as she delivered the infectious 2002 song.

As the music played, Aguilera's voice resonated perfectly with the atmosphere, eliciting an electrifying response from fans across various social media platforms who could not contain their excitement.

Christina Aguilera performs “Fighter” at Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/CzKSEiiROy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2024

@ArtCandee said on X, "WOW!!!! Christina Aguilera brought down the house singing "Fighter" at a rally for VP Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Las Vegas, Nevada!!!! She hasn't aged at all and she sounds MAGNIFICENT!"

Christina Aguilera singing Fighter at one of the rallies for Kamala! Millennial me is having a moment cause I had the Stripped album and now she’s performing it on the eve of one of the biggest elections ever pic.twitter.com/yqFDGKn6X3 — 💫 (@heyjaeee) November 5, 2024

@ThomasIanRusse5 wrote, "This woman is at the top of her form! Powerful performance!!"

"Wow, that sounds incredible! Christina Aguilera definitely knows how to make a powerful impact, and 'Fighter' is the perfect song to fire up the crowd. Her voice, energy, and stage presence are just timeless—she's as impressive as ever! It must have been a thrilling moment for everyone there to witness such an iconic performance in support of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Aguilera's ability to connect and inspire really shone through!" @sobuluv stated.

Repeat with me, Christina Aguilera is the best singer alive #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/tlVzxdVKCg — .. (@XAguileraArg) November 5, 2024

@itz__amelia tweeted, "The energy at the rally must have been electric, with Christina's powerful voice and message of resilience and determination," while @nicky_tengku gushed, "Full of energy and power."

It’s 2024 and Christina Aguilera’s mic stays ON, see how she walks away? She knows she ate that! pic.twitter.com/TT57BJ3qlc — XtinaLoverr™️ (@XtinaLoverr) November 5, 2024

On the eve of Election Day, other celebrities also graced the stage at Harris' presidential rally, lending their voices in solidarity with the incumbent vice president.

Artists Katy Perry and Lady Gaga charmed the audience with their performances and heartfelt endorsements of Harris, setting the stage for Americans as they prepare to cast their votes today.

Adam Blackstone, DJ Cassidy, Freeway, Just Blaze, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, and The Roots were also among the musical performers who graced the event with their presence.