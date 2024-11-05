Reba McEntire Faces Backlash for Election Day 'Redhead' Post: 'Not Today, Reba'

Reba McEntire is currently under fire for her latest post on social media.

Taking to her X account on Nov. 5, McEntire took the time to celebrate National Redhead Day, which is the same day as the United States presidential election.

"Long or short, either way I love being a redhead!" she captioned her post alongside two different versions of her iconic red hair.

Long or short, either way I love being a redhead! #NationalRedheadDay pic.twitter.com/Wy4OGzUjNi — Reba McEntire (@reba) November 5, 2024

However, many people, already reeling from the stress of Election Day, did not find the post in good taste and dragged the country music legend over it.

"Reba, not right now......" shared an X user.

"Love it god mother we'll talk about it tomorrow," added another.

love it god mother we’ll talk about it tomorrow — 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 (@heyyitsjanea) November 5, 2024

"Reba, you know what we're not going to do today? We're not going to talk about your hairstyle," someone else quipped.

Reba, you know what we’re not going to do today? We’re not going to talk about your hairstyle. — Boo Radley (@TacoSupremes) November 5, 2024

"Miss Ma'am. We are voting today. Looks good tho," another X user commented.

Miss Ma’am. We are voting today. Looks good tho 🔥🔥 — Je suis THEE Michelle (@tafkam08) November 5, 2024

"Reba, my queen...not today. Sweet mother of potato, we BUSY!" another comment reads.

Reba, my queen…not today. Sweet mother of potato, we BUSY! — Andrea Falk (@AndreaFalk12) November 5, 2024

McEntire getting dragged online comes after Saturday Night Live debuted an unhinged version of the star during the Nov. 2 episode.

"Well, see, I come from a little town called McAlester, Oklahoma, and we don't make up our minds quickly," cast member Heidi Gardner, who portrayed McEntire, told Colin Jost as part of the Weekend Update segment when asked who she will endorse in the election.

"In fact, we got a saying: 'If you think the milk is spoiled, give it another sip," Gardner joked before revealing that she is still undecided who she will vote for.

"Why can't they both be president, like our milk in McAlester? Creamy and crunchy. Because growing up, we didn't even know what political parties were. We were Methodist atheists. Mama was a Republican, and daddy was Pennywise," she added.

"Pennywise the Clown?" Jost questioned.

"I'm a redhead, ain't I?" the fake McEntire responded.

To settle the endorsement question once and for all, McEntire attempted to vote on her phone, which Jost warned was a scam.

"Did you give some random website your credit card and a nude photo?" he asked her.

"It's like we say in Oklahoma, when people ask us if we drink our milk with a fork, 'Yes,'" she responded.

McEntire has not shared who she will be voting in the election and has not endorsed a candidate during this election cycle.