6 Music Legends Who Brought Their Star Power to Holiday Movies

With the festive season, many families eagerly anticipate snuggling up to watch holiday movies.

A number of musicians have left their mark in the world of made-for-TV holiday movie by featuring both their musical prowess and acting skills.

Here, we shine a spotlight on three prominent music artists who have taken on roles in these beloved seasonal flicks.

Mariah Carey

Known for her iconic holiday music, Mariah Carey has earned the title of Queen of Christmas. Her venture into acting began in 2015 with the release of "A Christmas Melody," a festive movie that also showed off her directorial skills.

Starring alongside Lacey Chabert, Carey played the role of Melissa, the former high school rival of widowed mother Kristin, portrayed by Chabert.

The film beautifully portrays the magic of Christmas, bringing a sense of joy and fulfillment to those within its story.

Kelly Rowland

Exploring a new avenue in her career, Kelly Rowland dived into the world of holiday movies by starring in the Lifetime production "Merry Liddle Christmas" in 2019.

Amid all the commotion, a spark of love ignites between her and Tyler, her neighbor, portrayed by Thomas Cadrot.

The movie's popularity paved the way for two follow-up installments: "Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding" and "Merry Little Christmas Baby," unfolding the ongoing saga of Jacquie and Tyler.

Reba McEntire

In the world of holiday movies, country queen Reba McEntire made her mark in a new way.

In 2021, she graced the screen in "Christmas In Tune" on Lifetime, embodying the character of Georgia Winter, a singer who reconnects with her ex-husband and musical collaborator, Joe.

When their daughter's wish for a holiday music performance emerges, the family reunites, heading to a path of excitement and healing.

Billy Ray Cyrus

In the heartwarming Hallmark Channel movie "Christmas in Canaan," released in 2009, Billy Ray Cyrus delivers a touching performance that dives into the complexities of race relations in a Texan setting.

Drawing inspiration from a novel penned by Kenny Rogers and Donald Davenport, this movie beautifully captures the essence of the holiday season against the backdrop of societal struggles.

Dolly Parton

In the heartwarming setting of Dollywood during the festive season, the delightful presence of Dolly Parton graced the celebrations in 2019.

The storyline revolves around Gail, an event planner portrayed by Danica McKellar, who journeys back to her hometown in Tennessee to orchestrate the grand 30th anniversary "Christmas at Dollywood."

Jordin Sparks

In 2021, Jordin Sparks introduced her talent in the world of holiday movies through her role in "A Christmas Treasure."

Portraying the character Lou, a writer residing in New York, Sparks goes on a journey of self-discovery and love as she encounters Kyle, an aspiring chef, portrayed by Michael Xavier.