Judge Sides with Dr. Dre: Angry Texts Don't Equal Credible Threats

A judge has thrown out a temporary restraining order against hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre, on the grounds that his text messages to former therapist Dr. Charles Sophy were not valid threats.

Sophy had gone to court for a hearing Tuesday for a permanent restraining order against Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young.

Last month, the therapist was issued a temporary order against Dre after he sent him several angry texts, including one that used profane language.

In a separate case, Sophy also testified that messages from Dre indicated continued threatening behavior, and that he feared for his safety based on past behavior shown by the rapper.

But Dr. Dre appeared in the proceedings over Zoom, claiming his texts were intense but not threats.

In the end, though, the judge ruled in favor of Dr. Dre, lifting a protective order that mandated him to stay 100 yards away from Sophy.

According to TMZ report, the judge said the evidence he heard was insufficient to warrant continued protection.

Dr. Dre Vs. Sophy

The dispute comes from Dre's accusation that Sophy acted unethically during marriage counseling with Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young, claiming that Sophy brainwashed their kids against him amid the divorce battle.

Sophy also responded to Dre's allegations of being a racist during the hearing. In defending his character, he noted he worked in child welfare for more than 20 years with children of all backgrounds.

The case has been preceded by several public dramas involving Dr. Dre, who has faced various allegations in recent years.