Kai Cenat Freaks Out After Rihanna DM Praises His Viral Act of Kindness

Kai Cenat, a popular Twitch streamer, is going viral after receiving a heartfelt message from none other than Rihanna herself.

The praise came after a clip of Cenat's act of kindness resurfaced on social media, in which he covered the cost of a pizza order for two young fans and their father.

According to Billboard, the moment quickly captured Rihanna's attention, and she reached out to Cenat through Instagram on Monday, April 7.

Rihanna's direct message left Cenat in a frenzy of excitement as he read it aloud during a live stream. "Kaaaaaiii!! I love this," the pop star wrote, adding, "I know you do this all the time, but the kidsss! And they genuinely love you! Great job all around man!"

Cenat, clearly overwhelmed, couldn't contain his excitement, shouting, "Rihanna dead-a– just texted me, gang!" He celebrated by dancing to Rihanna's hit song "Diamonds" and inviting her and her partner, A$AP Rocky, to join him for a future stream.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video that showed Cenat interacting with two young children at a pizza place. After a brief conversation, he insisted on paying for their entire meal, telling the kids, "Get whatever y'all want."

The video, which originally aired last year, went viral again recently, catching the attention of the Fenty mogul.

Cenat, who has built a massive following on Twitch with his energetic gaming streams and celebrity appearances, was visibly thrilled by Rihanna's praise.

He even joked about the significance of the shoutout, saying, "A fan gave me my flowers for connecting with Rihanna following my generosity." He also reflected on the achievement, saying, "That's so epic! Rihanna sliding into my DMs? That's a major flex!"

While Cenat's popularity continues to soar, his career has been marked by both highs and lows. He made headlines last year for breaking Twitch's subscription record with more than 340,000 paid subscribers during his "Mafiathon" in November 2023, AllHipHop said.

He has also been named "Streamer of the Year" at the Streamy Awards for two consecutive years.

Despite the excitement surrounding his success, Cenat has faced controversy. A PlayStation giveaway event he hosted in Union Square Park in August 2023 escalated into chaos, resulting in injuries and potential legal consequences.