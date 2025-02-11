Kai Cenat Calls Off Tokyo Stream With Kanye West After Rapper's Latest Rants

Popular streamer Kai Cenat has called off his highly anticipated Tokyo stream with rapper Kanye West (Ye) after the artist's recent hate-filled rants on social media.

The planned collaboration, which was tied to West's upcoming album Bully, was set to be a significant event for Cenat's fans.

However, during a Friday stream on Feb. 7, Cenat revealed he would no longer pursue the Japan plans due to West's controversial behavior.

Addressing the situation in his stream, Cenat told his audience, "I seen the tweets. I don't know what's going on, bro. I think it's [over]. It's crazy. It's just back to back to back. It's [over], bro."

His comments came after West unleashed a series of inflammatory posts on X (formerly Twitter), including troubling statements about historical figures like Adolf Hitler and the late designer Virgil Abloh, Complex said.

West also used the platform to make wild claims and vent his frustrations, leading to widespread criticism.

The fallout followed a brief reconciliation between Cenat and West, which had occurred earlier in January.

Kai Cenat speaks on Kanye West’s (Ye) recent rants on X/Twitter saying he thinks the stream that was supposed to happen is “GGs” meaning it most likely will not happen anymore 👀 pic.twitter.com/qPSB8cyTC7 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 8, 2025

Kanye West's Controversial Rants

The two appeared to have patched things up after West posted a photoshopped image of a horse wearing merchandise from Cenat's stream while standing in the middle of Cenat's streaming room.

Cenat later revealed that West had messaged him, wishing him a happy new year. The two had been friends for years, and after their initial fallout over Yeezy merch that didn't fit Cenat, their relationship seemed to be improving.

Cenat even shared plans to visit Japan with West for a stream related to the Bully album. The pair made amends at the Grammys, where they discussed the upcoming stream.

According to Billboard, Cenat described the meeting, saying, "When he pulled up, I seen the aura," referring to West's striking appearance and the warm exchange they shared. However, West's recent rants, including his controversial statements about public figures, led Cenat to rethink the collaboration.

Figures like Travis Scott and Tyler, the Creator, have also unfollowed West on X due to his offensive posts. Cenat, who had been excited about the Japan stream, now seems to be cutting ties with West following the latest outburst.