Ray J Responds to Brandy's Alleged Message After Kai Cenat Sleepover Controversy

Ray J is speaking out after his sister, Brandy Norwood, allegedly criticized him over his recent comments during a livestream with popular internet personality Kai Cenat.

Earlier this week, Ray J joined Kai Cenat's stream and asked why he hadn't been invited to one of the streamer's well-known sleepovers, which have featured celebrities like Kevin Hart and Druski. But his wording raised eyebrows, Billboard said.

"I want to sleep with y'all... that's how I meant it; pause, I know. That was a lot," Ray J said during the call, adding that he just wanted to join the stream for fun and not in a strange way.

He even joked about joining them in the shower — with clothes on — referencing a past stream where Kai showered while wearing trunks.

Soon after the moment went viral, Ray J shared a screenshot of a message from someone named "Rocket" in his phone — believed to be Brandy — with the message, "Come on Ray? What's going on with you? You're so much better than this!!"

JUST IN: Ray J Claims Brandy “Hates Him” After She Questions Sleepover With Kai Cenat pic.twitter.com/TTz1VdDXqh — MAGAgeddon (@MAGAgeddon) April 10, 2025

Ray J Responds to Brandy's Criticism, Reveals Family Struggles

The message appeared to hit Ray J hard. He posted a long response on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 9, where he opened up about feeling misunderstood by his family.

"My sister hates who I am! And all I'm doing is being myself!" he wrote. "I don't know how to be better than who I am. I tried. But I get depressed trying to change when I don't have a wife anymore and I have no stability!!"

According to AllHipHop, he went on to say that criticism from his family affects him more than from anyone else. "I'm sorry to my sister for who I am. And my mom. I don't give a f--- about nobody else's feelings — but when it's my family it makes me feel alone. So I turn up more!!"

Ray J also left a message for his kids, Melody and Epik. "If it wasn't for you... I would've been locked up or dead!!" he wrote.

Neither Brandy nor her team have confirmed the message or commented on Ray J's public response.