Amber Rose and Ray J Get Ruthlessly Trolled in MAGA Hats: 'Their 2 Brain Cells Are Fighting for Who's the Slowest'

As the world processes the polarizing 2024 Presidential Election results, some public figures are more content than others. This includes rapper Ray-J and reality TV star Amber Rose, who ran into each other at President-elect Donald Trump's rally in West Palm Beach, Florida sporting matching MAGA hats.

The two shared their unexpected run-in via Instagram, and followers did not hold back in their ruthless responses.

"Their two brain cells are fighting for who's the slowest," one user commented. "And he wonder why Brandy don't invite him to none of the family events now!" another comment read, referring to Ray-J's relationship with estranged sister, R&B songstress Brandy.

"This is exactly why God took away his singing ability," a user commented about the "One Wish" singer. Another added, "Ray J been a clown and Amber is the circus."

"I don't understand how amber is a trump supporter he literally stands against everything she believes in. If you put amber's brain in a bird, the bird would fly backwards," another user criticized, referring to Rose's ultra feminist views. Rose has been open about her support for Trump, speaking during the Republican National Convention in July and betting $15,000 on his win.

In the meantime, Vice President Kamala Harris has officially delivered her concession speech Wednesday afternoon, peacefully handing over the election to Trump. "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," Harris shared while addressing supporters at Howard University.

Kamala Harris: And so to everyone who is watching, do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged. pic.twitter.com/t9uiVrJ0cA — Acyn (@Acyn) November 6, 2024

She continued, "To the young people who are watching, it is okay to feel sad and disappointed. But please know it's going to be okay. On the campaign, I'd often say when we fight we win. Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win... don't ever give up."