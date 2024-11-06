Cardi B Praises Kamala Harris' Presidential Run After Devastating Loss: 'I Am So Proud of You!'

Cardi B is still backing Kamala Harris, deposite Harris losing to Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Taking to her Instagram on Nov. 6, the "I Like It" rapper shared that she is "so proud" of Harris and all the work she has done.

"To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency they can never say you didn't run your race with honesty and integrity!" she began.

Cardi then commended the "fight" that Harris put up against Trump despite the odds being stacked against her.

"This may not mean much but I am so proud of you! No one has ever made me change my mind and you did! I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States, but you have shown me, showed my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible," she furthered.

She then ended her post by thanking Harris for "being a real example of what the American dream should be."

This is not the first time that Cardi B has spoken out on the election and the results that came with it.

In a since-deleted video, she said, "This is why some of y'all states be getting hurricanes" in response to the election results.

The posting of her video came just after races were officially called in the states of Florida, Louisiana, Texas and North Carolina.

Cardi B has a message for states that voted for Donald Trump:



“This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.” pic.twitter.com/AYtdMQdcrM — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 6, 2024

Every one of the states mentioned swung toward Trump in the election. While Cardi previously shared that she will be voting for Harris and even appeared at a rally for the politician, she also posted another clip on election night.

"I hate y'all bad," the video was captioned with in reference to the United States electing Trump again.

Cardi B via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/5KnPPeOuqr — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 6, 2024

Cardi is just the latest celebrity to break her silence after the election results with both Billie Eilish and Jamie Lee Curtis also speaking out on the results.

Eilish called it "war on women" while Curtis urged her fellow Americans to "wake up and fight" the face of "tyranny."