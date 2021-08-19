Amber Rose is not keeping quiet about the bad things her now ex-boyfriend has done to her.

The 37-year-old model is blasting her boyfriend since 2018, Alexander "AE" Edwards, for allegedly being a serial cheater.

In Amber's recent Instagram Story, she went off on her longtime boyfriend, saying, "I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y'all bums (the ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him."

She went on to say, "Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f--- him anyway. I saw all the texts and DMs. Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me loyalty so it's whatever."

Amber, who dated Kanye West before, also got emotional about the entire ordeal saying she couldn't be just the only one fighting for her family after staying so loyal and transparent but not getting the same energy back.

Though she really wanted to mention the names of the girls who are said to be the people AE cheated her with, Amber Rose said, "I'm not in the business of ruining lives but y'all know who y'all are."

AE was also slammed in the post, saying, "the lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous, and I'm done."

Amber Rose's relationship with Alexander Edwards was her first serious relationship after splitting from 21 Savage.

In October 2019, she announced she expected her first child with AE, Amber Rose's second child.

The couple was last spotted in June, and at the time, it seemed like there was no sign of trouble.

Amber Rose getting some thoughts off her chest about allegedly being cheated on by her son’s father AE. She shared that she’s seen texts and DMs involving 12 women. pic.twitter.com/Xrb9we6uN8 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 18, 2021

Amber Rose Slut-Shamed

Amber Rose, credited as the creator and founder of Slutwalk, is getting a ton of heat for apparently "slut-shaming" Alexander Edwards.

A Twitter user called out her hypocrisy because she was recently encouraging women to become "sluts."

Her Instagram bio even reads, "MUVA, Feminist, Bald head Scallywag and Hoe."

One social media user wrote, "Sluts expressed themselves by sleeping with her man. I do think it's hypocritical for Amber Rose to be so judgmental that her man and those 12 women decided to express themselves in slutty fashion."

Another wrote, "Amber Rose mad her man cheated but didn't she organize that slut walk years ago."

A third person tweeted, "Amber Rose's man was being a slut and Amber Rose supports sluts sooo."

However, others didn't feel that Amber Rose was slut-shaming the women.

One user wrote, "She literally said those girls don't owe her anything then went on to drag the man that made a commitment to her."

The slutwalk is a movement not to encourage women to sleep around and cheat but a call to end rape culture and slut-shaming of sexual assault survivors.

