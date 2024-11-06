Billie Eilish Calls Trump's Election Win a 'War on Women'

Billie Eilish, who has been a longtime supporter of Kamala Harris, shared her disdain for Donald Trump beating Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

In a post to her Instagram Stories, Eilish shared a simple black picture with white text.

"It's a war on women," she said in the post, seemingly referencing Trump's victory.

In an interview with Vogue, the "Birds of a Feather" singer shared the reasoning behind her decision to support Harris and her bid for the White House.

"I mean, this is the most important election of our time, maybe, and it's so easy to be like, I don't want to think about it... I have that same kind of feeling: I'm one person, I can't make any change. But the truth is, we can all make change. And I have this platform and I'm going to use it," she said.

Eilish took the time to clarify some of her positions and why she was going to vote for Harris in the upcoming election.

"Really big fan of human rights. Really big fan of women's rights and women's reproductive rights and social justice and gun laws... A lot of my fans are going to be able to vote for the first time. So I'm like, 'Do you like freedom?'" she added.

Her interview with Vogue was not the first time that Eilish had backed Harris. She previously posted a video on Instagram for National Voter Registration Day with her brother Finneas to announce her backing of the current Vice President.

"We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy. Vote like your life depends on it because it does," she said in the clip.

On Nov. 6, it was confirmed by the Associated Press that Trump had secured the 270 electoral college votes needed in order to become the 47th President of the United States. He previously was the 45th before being bested by Joe Biden in 2020.