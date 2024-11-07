Boosie Badazz Calls on Trump to Overturn Legal Case, Discuss Police Immunity Amid Presidential Win

Following the recent announcement of the 2024 election results, Boosie Badazz reached out for a potential presidential pardon, aiming his request toward the newly elected 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, November 6, the 41-year-old rapper used his X to call the attention of the incoming President, aware of the busy schedule Trump will likely have leading up to his inauguration.

With a legal case that has been ongoing for several years, the Louisiana rap veteran wasted no time seeking a pardon from the new President.

"@realDonaldTrump CAN U PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE ?," Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., wrote in his tweet, "I'm a NON VIOLENT FELON. THE COURTS RULED THAT a NON VIOLENT CANNOT BE CHARGED WITH A 922g .THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULING HAS BEEN APPEALED. SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS CASE THIS IS THE EXACT CASE to US VS DUARTE THAT WAS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL."

In addition, the "Set It Off" rapper urged Trump to listen attentively to the growing apprehensions surrounding his proposals to grant law enforcement officers immunity, while extending his congratulations on Trump's victory in the election.

"oh one more thing can u sit down with me n talk about U GIVING POLICE immunity."

He added, "I THINK THIS WILL MOTIVATE OFFICERS TO COMMIT DEADLY CRIMES. PLEASE DONT DO THIS anyway congratulations on your win LETS GET THIS MONEY N DROP THESE TAXES s##t killing me."

Boosie Badazz's request comes from a June 2023 incident where he found himself in legal trouble in San Diego. The "Nasty Nasty" hitmaker was taken into custody as he left the courtroom right after being cleared of a previous gun-related charge.

Following an investigation, he was detained on various firearm-related offenses, such as "felony possession of a firearm and transporting firearms across highways." Federal court records indicated that Boosie landed himself in legal trouble due to imprudent posts on Instagram Live.

He was captured on camera discreetly concealing a gun in the waistband of his jeans in the social media posts. These posts ultimately led to him facing legal issues, as federal regulations strictly forbid individuals with prior felony convictions from possessing or carrying firearms.

After being released on bond and having the charges dropped, he found himself facing the exact charges again in July, this time with an added accusation of knowingly having a firearm while involved in substance abuse.

In the latest legal document, prosecutors are reinforcing their accusations against Boosie and aiming to confiscate "any firearms and ammunition used in the commission of the crimes." Should he be found guilty, Boosie could be sentenced to 10 years behind bars.