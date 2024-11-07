Cardi B Deletes Expletive-Filled Rant Video About Trump Victory After Criticizing Hurricane Victims

Cardi B is in hot water over a now-deleted foul-mouthed video in response to Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

The rapper, who publicly backed Kamala Harris, took to social media after the election results were announced and expressed that she was feeling depressed and angry.

WOW...🤦‍♂️ this is the video I was talking about. Shortly after trump won NC and FL Cardi b posted this and deleted it minutes later. Second video is was posted to her Instagram story. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/hzoyNgaxz6 — YouWontBelieveMe (@markhanalla) November 6, 2024

Cardi B originally made the comments in a now-deleted video where she said Trump supporters should "burn your f****** hats."

Trump, who had been seeking a second term, narrowly defeated Harris in the election, angering many voters.

In the video, which Cardi B deleted in response to criticism after she posted it, she said, "This is why some of y'all states be getting hurricanes, that's all Imma say."

She went on, "I swear to god I'm gonna f*** you up, get away from me! I'm sick of you! Burn you're f****** hats motherf*****. I'm really sad. I swear to god I'm really sad."

Many fans blasted the rapper for ribbing hurricane victims in her comments, prompting her to take down the post.

Social media users reacted in varieties to Cardi B's video. While some found her delivery comical, others slammed her for turning to her platform to gain attention and then requesting privacy.

For instance, one particularly scathing remark stated, "You helped Trump BIG! You showed and reminded the world that having $$ and fame doesn't equate to intelligence!"

Though the criticism is on her nerves, Cardi B continues to communicate boldly about women and political change.

Speaking at a recent rally on Harris's behalf in Milwaukee, U.S., she said, "Women have to work ten times harder, perform ten times better, and still people question us."

Meanwhile, Cardi B praised Harris during a rally last week despite the election results, saying, "I know that she's probably emotional right now... but millions of people are proud of her."

She added, "Women in every country are proud of her."

Harris, who lost the election on Tuesday, thanked her supporters and said they must never give up even when facing impossible odds.

"This is one of the most unforgettable elections, and I love her," Cardi B wrote on Instagram before polls closed.