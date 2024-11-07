Interviewer Makes Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Cry During 'Wicked' Press

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been on a non-stop global press tour for Wicked, hitting cities like Sydney, Australia and New York City to promote the whimsical, Oscar-buzz film.

The actresses have poured much of themselves into their Glinda and Elphaba roles, lending to some pretty emotional moments during their press run. One interview in particular called for tissues, as podcast host Em Rusciano opened up about the significance of seeing these characters brought to life.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are brought to tears during interview with The Emsolation Podcast. pic.twitter.com/87hRXMSdE0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2024

During Erivo and Grande's visit on "The Emsolation Podcast," Rusciano shared, "You did it. Thank you so much, from a nerdy theater kid who was bothered at school."

Through tears, she continued, "This film means so much to me and to millions of kids like me. I wanted to let you know, I mean I'm a nobody but, you did it. Thank you for being you and thank you for doing such an incredible job with her."

The genuine sentiment moved Erivo to tears, as Grande quickly ran to get both of the girls tissues. "You both have to stop," Grande declares, helping Rusciano clean up her glitter eyeshadow while thanking her for gifting them with such kind praise.

The two actresses have become inseparable since making the film, with a palpable sisterhood that's shined through every joint interview and red-carpet appearance.

Erivo recently opened up about her reaction to learning Grande scored her Wicked role after auditions, sharing, "Absolutely no surprise whatsoever. Thank goodness, because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with." Dove Cameron and Amanda Seyfriend are said to be the other actresses who were in the running.