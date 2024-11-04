Here's Why Ariana Grande Used Her Full Name in the 'Wicked' Credits

Grammy award-winning singer and actress Ariana Grande has been on a global press run for her career-defining role as Glinda in Wicked, due in theaters November 22nd. However, many were surprised when an early screening of the film revealed Grande to be using her full name, Ariana Grande-Butera, in the end credits.

When asked by Australian radio station Hit 104.7 Canberra why this creative choice was made, Grande excitedly exclaimed "It's my little girl name!"

She continued, "I just feel like this experience was such a homecoming for me. I felt like I came home to myself in a lot of ways through what I learned. That was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old. It felt like a lovely way of honoring that. It's like a love note to her. It felt really full circle."

Grande has been open about desiring the role for many years, traveling to see the show on Broadway in hopes of one day fulfilling Glinda's role.

That dream has finally come into realization, even getting her blessing from one of the play's original Glinda actresses, Kristin Chenoweth. She confirmed with E! News her excitement for Grande, noting "I've known her since she was 10. She came backstage and she said 'I want to be Glinda.' Now we hold each other's hands and go 'Can you believe this moment happened?' I get very emotional when I think about it. She's going to put her own stamp on this role. People better buckle up because she's wonderful."

Wicked has already received high praise from early viewings, noting Grande's portrayal to be a highlight of the film.