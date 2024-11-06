Ariana Grande Refutes Body Image Rumors as 'Wrong and Loud'

In a new interview with Las Culturistas, Wicked star Ariana Grande fought back all the rumors circulating about the songstress' health in response to her sudden drastic weight loss. "They tell me I have a lot of things," she says. "You're actually invasive and scary. Just wrong and loud and unhealthy. That's toxic."

Ariana Grande addresses Twitter trolls who wrongly speak on her health and wellbeing pic.twitter.com/myegrMy6ET — ☀️ (@AG7Source) November 6, 2024

This wouldn't be the first time Grande has addressed the discourse. While many have taken to social media to comment on the artists' recent change in appearance, she's attributed the weight loss to "dropping unhealthy habits like eating poorly and drinking while on anti-depressants."

However, many have continued to accuse Grande of silently suffering from an eating disorder. So much so that Grande used her time on Charli XCX's "Sympathy is a knife" remix to get in a final word, singing "It's a knife when they dissect your body on the front page / It's a knife when they won't believe you, why should you explain?"

During the vulnerable interview, she also revealed that while she loves music, acting is the multidisciplinary's main priority right now.

"I'm going to say something so scary, it's going to scare the absolute sh*t out of my fans and everyone. I love them, and they will deal and we will be here forever," Grande shared.

"I'm always going to make music. I'm always going to go on stage. I'm always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise, but I don't think doing it at the rate that I've been doing for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years."

The star is currently touring the globe promoting her starring role as Glinda in the film Wicked, due for release November 22nd. Early screenings have initiated Oscar buzz for Grande.