Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Sets Up Private Screening of 'Wicked' at Kim Kardashian's Home

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have put on a pleasant surprise for Kim Kardashian.

On October 23, Kardashian uploaded an Instagram Story showing Grande and Erivo had decorated her home for an early and private screening of the upcoming musical fantasy film "Wicked."

According to the video, Kardashian began by threading the house's front, which was layered by pink balloons and flowers, giving off an otherworldly vibe. Two separate posters showing Erivo's Elphaba Tropp and Grande's Glinda Upland were also placed on the sides.

"Okay, I just came home, look what we're watching tonight," Kardashian shared, as the video tagged the Instagram handles of Grande, Erivo, and the "Wicked" movie's official account.

Inside the home, Kardashian entered the charming interior, which displayed a lavish green carpet resembling grassy plains. Also, more pink flowers were displayed outside, as pink strands elegantly dangled from the ceiling.

Aside from the gorgeous floral design, Kardashian moved to the film standees of the characters. "Look at what Cynthia and Ariana set up for us," Kardashian remarked. "I've never been more excited."

"Wicked" will be the first release of its two-part adaptation. The film is based on Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Hozman's musical of the same name, drawing inspiration from Gregory Maguire's classic novel in 1995.